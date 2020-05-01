Watch Bill Belichick's first call to Kyle Dugger in Patriots draft video

Bill Belichick's dog got some quality airtime when the New England Patriots drafted Kyle Dugger at No. 37 overall.

But Nike quickly ceded the stage to his owner.

The Patriots released a fascinating video Thursday featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the 2020 NFL Draft that begins with Belichick welcoming Dugger to New England in an introductory phone call.

From dining rooms & home offices to the 2020 #PatsDraft war rooms.



Behind the scenes of our virtual operation. pic.twitter.com/dyPF1rHAHu



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 30, 2020

"Congratulations, we just made you a New England Patriot," Belichick tells Dugger from his Nantucket "war room" before tossing it over to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

We also get to see Dugger's reaction to getting drafted, as well as Josh Uche's when New England selected the Michigan linebacker at No. 60 overall.

"I guess you saw this come across," Belichick's right-hand man, Berj Najarian, tells Uche as his family goes wild in the background.

The Patriots also swung several trades in this draft, and the video offers a rare glimpse into how those deals went down, too.

"Just try to bump those fourth(-rounders) up into the third," Belichick tells director of player personnel Nick Caserio. "I'd say that's a fair trade. That's what it is."

Belichick appears to be referring to the Patriots' trade with the New York Jets, in which they sent two fourth-rounders and a 2021 six-rounder to their AFC East rival to land the No. 101 overall pick and draft tight end Dalton Keene.

"Another in-division trade," Caserio later says. "We're trading with the Jets."

New England's staffers all were in separate locations due to social distancing measures necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like Belichick, Caserio and director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort ran a pretty smooth operation.

We just hope Belichick got to take Nike out for a walk at some point.

