New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's film breakdown with 98.5 The Sports Hub's Scott Zolak of Sunday's win over the Washington Redskins is a compelling watch for fans who really love the complexities of football.

The first play analyzed was Brandon Bolden's 29-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. Bolden's shift before the snap changed the Redskins' coverage, and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady identified the one-on-one matchup and took advantage of it. Before that could happen, however, Brady did an excellent job avoiding a blitzing Redskins linebacker and throwing on the run. Brady's athleticism is far from elite, but as Belichick points out, the veteran QB's quickness in the pocket helped keep the play alive.

The most interesting aspect of this play? According to Belichick, it literally was the last play the team ran at Thursday's practice. The Patriots, as usual, were well-prepared if the need to use this play arose, and that certainly paid off for them versus the Redskins.

Check out Belichick's excellent film review of this touchdown and other plays from Sunday's 33-7 victory in the video below:

"This one turned out...the way you'd draw it up for once."



How Izzo and the offensive line created a lane for Michel on his 25-yard gain, and more top plays vs. Washington. pic.twitter.com/9zTeG0IaEb



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 9, 2019

The Patriots' next opponent is another NFC East team, the New York Giants. New England hosts New York on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium as heavy betting favorites.

Watch Bill Belichick's fantastic breakdown of Brandon Bolden's TD in Patriots-Redskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston