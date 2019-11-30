WATCH: Bill Belichick's amusing anecdote about Tom Brady, Ray Lewis

New England Patriots and NFL fans are getting a chance to see a whole new side of Bill Belichick this fall.

Belichick is involved in the NFL Network's TV special about choosing the "All-Time NFL Team". He was chosen as one of the analysts for the project and is appearing in the special along with Rich Eisen and Cris Collinsworth.

Thanks to Belichick's presence, NFL fans have been regaled with excellent analysis of the all-time greats from one of the all-time greats himself. And additionally, viewers have been treated to some entertaining stories as well.

Most recently, Belichick opened up about a time that he and Tom Brady had a discussion about a route not to throw against legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis. Here's the video of the moment via NFL insider Dov Kleiman.

There's a famous clip of @TomBrady and Bill Belichick discussing how they'll play Hall of Famer @TwentyER from 2009.



Belichick shared a similar type of story between him and Brady regarding @raylewis



"If I threw that, you deserve to cut me."pic.twitter.com/iCerPkhWIq







— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 30, 2019

"I told Brady, if you throw that Y Shake on Ray Lewis, I'm gonna cut you," Belichick said.

And Brady's response?

"If I throw that Y Hook route on Ray Lewis, you deserve to cut me," per Belichick.

Of course, Belichick wasn't serious, but the exchange did make for some comedy gold, especially when recounted years later. And it's safe to say that the "threat" helped the two greats to reach an understanding about how not to attack Lewis on defense.

Perhaps we'll get more interesting anecdotes from Belichick as the series continues. Either way, it seems that he's having fun in his new analyst role.

