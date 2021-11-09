Watch Bill Belichick give out two game balls after Patriots beat Panthers

Nick Goss
·1 min read
WATCH: Belichick gives out two game balls after Patriots beat Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Thanksgiving is coming up, so it wasn't too surprising that Bill Belichick was in a giving mood on Sunday.

The New England Patriots head coach gave out not one, but two game balls to defensive players in the locker room following his team's 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on the road.

The first game ball went to linebacker Jamie Collins, who made an incredible catch on a third-quarter interception of Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. Belichick even showed off his arm by tossing the ball across the locker room to Collins.

NFL Power Rankings: Where Pats stand after win over Panthers

The second game ball went to cornerback J.C. Jackson, who intercepted two Darnold passes, including a pick-6 in the third quarter.

Check out Belichick's game ball presentations and more in the locker room celebration video below:

Next up for the Patriots is a Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Both teams are 5-4, so it's a pivotal matchup for both as the AFC playoff race intensifies.

