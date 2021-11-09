Watch Bill Belichick give out two game balls after Patriots beat Panthers
WATCH: Belichick gives out two game balls after Patriots beat Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Thanksgiving is coming up, so it wasn't too surprising that Bill Belichick was in a giving mood on Sunday.
The New England Patriots head coach gave out not one, but two game balls to defensive players in the locker room following his team's 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on the road.
The first game ball went to linebacker Jamie Collins, who made an incredible catch on a third-quarter interception of Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. Belichick even showed off his arm by tossing the ball across the locker room to Collins.
The second game ball went to cornerback J.C. Jackson, who intercepted two Darnold passes, including a pick-6 in the third quarter.
Check out Belichick's game ball presentations and more in the locker room celebration video below:
A pair of game balls for a pair of picks.
ICYMI: Inside the locker room after yesterday's win. pic.twitter.com/fRbi1zjAG4
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 9, 2021
Next up for the Patriots is a Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Both teams are 5-4, so it's a pivotal matchup for both as the AFC playoff race intensifies.