WATCH: Bill Belichick returns to New England for Tom Brady induction

The greatest coach and quarterback were back together on a stage at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night. Since parting ways with the New England Patriots in January, Bill Belichick returned for Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction.

Belichick watched Brady grow from a sixth-round draft pick into the quarterback who led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins. The success the duo had together is something that will never be duplicated.

All of Gillette Stadium erupted the moment Belichick walked onto the stage to embrace Brady. It truly was a remarkable moment.

“Thanks so much. That’s such a warm welcome. I can’t tell you how much it means to me to come back here and see the great Patriot fans. Thank you,” Belichick said.

The best moment came when Brady finally put an end to the debate on who was the most responsible for the Patriots’ dynasty.

“Thank you for your tireless commitment to develop and pushing me to be my very best. It wasn’t me. It wasn’t you. It was us,” said Brady.

