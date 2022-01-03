Watch Bill Belichick present game ball in locker room after Patriots beat Jaguars

Watch Belichick present game ball in locker room after Patriots beat Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots were fired up in the locker room after Sunday's game, and who could blame them?

They just dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 50-10 win at Gillette Stadium. That result, combined with the Miami Dolphins losing to the Tennessee Titans in Week 17, clinched a playoff spot for the Patriots.

It was an exciting accomplishment for the franchise after last season's disappointing 7-9 finish to begin the post-Tom Brady era.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Why the Patriots’ beat down of Jacksonville was very necessary | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Head coach Bill Belichick presented the game ball to Myles Bryant. The 24-year-old cornerback tallied three tackles, one pass defensed and one interception against the Jaguars. It was a strong bounce-back performance from Bryant after he struggled in the Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He also celebrated his birthday Sunday.

Check out Belichick presenting the game ball, Matthew Slater's speech and more in the Week 17 postgame locker room video below:

"How do we feel about being back in the playoffs?"



Awww yeah. pic.twitter.com/fQwzhLIb47 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 3, 2022

The Patriots will finish the regular season with a Week18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on the road. There's still plenty at stake for the Patriots even though they've already clinched a postseason berth.

They could still win the AFC East division title and earn the No. 1 seed in the conference if several of the teams ahead of them in the standings all lose next weekend.