Watch Bill Belichick, Matthew Slater deliver speeches after Patriots beat Lions

On Sunday, the New England Patriots got to celebrate a victory in the comfort of their own locker room for the first time this season.

Their first win of the year at Gillette Stadium was a 29-0 rout of the Detroit Lions. It was a dominant performance for New England in all three phases of the game. The defense shut out the league's top-scoring offense, running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 161 yards, and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe once again stepped up in Mac Jones' absence.

A proud Bill Belichick addressed his team in the locker room after the game.

"The big thing here, we played the game the way we wanted to play it," Belichick said in a video posted to the Patriots' Twitter account. "So, good ball security. Rhamondre (Stevenson), 160 yards. Number one in scoring, shutout. Shutout. Six fourth-down stops. It's all about us, fellas."

Team captain Matthew Slater also delivered a speech to his fired-up teammates.

"First of all, Zapp & Roger (Bailey Zappe). Appreciate you today, young man," Slater said. "Rhamondre, that's a great job. But it wouldn't have happened without the boys up front. How do we feel about that shutout, though?"

And of course, it wouldn't be a Slater speech without an "Awwww, yeah!"

Watch the celebration inside the Patriots locker room below:

Perhaps a demolition of the lowly Lions is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Patriots, who improved to 2-3 on the campaign. They'll look to bring the momentum from the victory with them on their Week 6 trip to Cleveland.