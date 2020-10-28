Watch Bill Belichick, Jimmy Garoppolo share a moment after Patriots-49ers

WATCH: Belichick, Jimmy G share a moment after Pats-49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick suffered one of the worst home losses of his New England Patriots tenure on Sunday.

On the bright side, he got to catch up with an old friend.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returned to Gillette Stadium for the first time since the Patriots traded him to San Francisco in October 2017.

Garoppolo and Belichick have kept in close contact since the trade, so even after Jimmy G's 49ers routed the Patriots 33-6 on their own turf, the two took a brief moment to exchange postgame pleasantries.

Check out their interaction in the video below, which also includes Garoppolo greeting running back James White, special teamer Matthew Slater and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels starting around the 2:10 mark.

Sunday's sights and sounds. pic.twitter.com/YQehc3Z7zN — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 27, 2020

"Good to see all you guys, man," Garoppolo told White and Slater.

Garoppolo then shook Belichick's hand and told his former coach, "Coach, good to see you. Good luck the rest of the way."

Looks like the 28-year-old quarterback is on very friendly terms with his former coaches and players. That's no surprise, as Garoppolo was well-liked during his three-plus seasons as Tom Brady's heir apparent before being sent off to San Francisco.

The Patriots may even miss their former backup quarterback, as Cam Newton has struggled mightily over the last two games while New England has dropped to 2-4.