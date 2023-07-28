WATCH: Bill Belichick’s hilarious one-on-one tussle with microphone

Bill Belichick press conferences are usually full of mumbled conversations that are always short and to the point. That might not sound like a fun time on the surface, but quite the contrary, there is never a dull moment whenever the New England Patriots coach steps to a press conference podium.

Such was the case at Thursday’s media scrum before Day 2 of training camp practice.

Belichick stepped to the microphone, which had initially been adjusted to his height, and he spent several hilariously awkward seconds trying to readjust it. After he finished, the microphone was positioned at his stomach instead of his face.

First 1-on-1 battle of training camp: Bill Belichick vs. the press conference microphone. Score the win for Belichick. Re-established the line of scrimmage decisively. pic.twitter.com/rFtAzP8MH7 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 27, 2023

Seeing Belichick randomly fidgeting with a microphone is as Bill Belichick as it gets at a press conference. He must have simply been “re-establishing the line of scrimmage,” as ESPN’s Mike Reiss joked.

One point for Belichick. None for the microphone.

