Watch: Bill Belichick celebrates the Patriots' five touchdowns . Sort of.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reviews photographs on the sideline during the first half of last Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. (AP)

The New England Patriots scored five touchdowns in their 35-17 win over their fellow AFC East club, the Miami Dolphins, last Sunday. The Patriots notched their seventh straight win in the process, and third straight over Miami.

But to hear and watch Belichick during the game, you’d think New England struggled mightily against the Dolphins. The longest-tenured head coach in the NFL was mic’d up for the game for NFL Films (he’s a big fan), and were it not for the imported audio of the team’s radio broadcasters calling each of the touchdowns, you can barely tell the Patriots scored looking at Belichick:

There may have been a really, really slight fist pump for one of Rex Burkhead’s scores, but we can’t be too sure.

Your team is cruising to yet another AFC East title and playoff spot, Bill. Live a little!