Watch Bill Belichick abruptly end presser after flurry of Antonio Brown questions

FOXBORO, Mass. -- The only topic of conversation -- seven questions, to be exact -- during Bill Belichick's press conference Friday was on wide receiver Antonio Brown, and the New England Patriots head coach was in no mood to discuss off-field matters relating to the 31-year-old star.

A report from Sports Illustrated surfaced late Thursday night alleging that Brown has sent intimidating texts to a woman who's accused him of sexual misconduct. This new report sparked fresh questions asked to Belichick about Brown involving matters outside of football.

Belichick had little patience for these questions.

After the Patriots coach made an opening statement on Sunday's Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets, Belichick explained he wasn't going to talk about off-field subjects about Brown, but that he would "be happy" to answer football-related questions.

About three and a half minutes later, Belichick grew tired of off-the-field questions regarding Brown, and he cut the presser short and left the room.

"OK, so, yeah. Yeah. I'm good," Belichick said. "Thank you. I think we had enough of that."



Here's the end of Belichick's presser:





Following several questions about Antonio Brown, Bill Belichick ends his press conference after just a few minutes pic.twitter.com/TIFNePYPY8 — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) September 20, 2019

Belichick walks off, not willing to delve more into the Antonio Brown story than he did in his opening remarks #Patriots pic.twitter.com/ZM2eOVi1hT — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 20, 2019

Belichick was asked earlier in the press conference if Brown would be available to play Sunday. His answer was simply, "He's on our roster."

