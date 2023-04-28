Watch Bijan Robinson's reaction after getting off phone with Atlanta Falcons at NFL Draft

Texas running back Bijan Robinson, left, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Bijan Robinson was selected No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday night in Kansas City.

As Roger Goodell read the pick on ESPN, Robinson, joined by his family, hugged his mother LaMore Sauls first before heading to the stage to greet the NFL commissioner.

An official NFL account shared a moment not shown on the broadcast of Robinson receiving a call from the Falcons confirming their pick.

In the video, Robinson hugged his grandfather Cleo Robinson first. Bijan developed his passion for football thanks to his grandfather, a former Pac-12 referee, who he calls "Dad."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Video shows Bijan Robinson's reaction to Falcons' call at NFL Draft