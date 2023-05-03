Watch: Bijan Robinson works out with Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

They say with great power comes great responsibility. Well, in the NFL, high draft picks come with high expectations. That’s what Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson is up against after being selected with the No. 8 overall pick.

However, Robinson appears to be ready for the challenge. As the former Texas star prepares to join one of the NFL’s most potent rushing attacks, he’s putting in the work to be the difference-maker fans are hoping for.

On Tuesday, Robinson was spotted working out with Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Watch below, as shared by the NFL’s Twitter account.

Bijan Robinson working out with a guy who knows something about having a good rookie season 🔥 (via Trey Hardee/IG)@Bijan5Robinson | @Real10jayy__ pic.twitter.com/su57Ip353o — NFL (@NFL) May 2, 2023

Chase, who was selected one spot after Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, went on to win Rookie of the Year in 2021. Robinson is favored to win rookie of the year in 2023, and he’s not taking it lightly.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire