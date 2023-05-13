WATCH: Bijan Robinson participates in Atlanta’s first day of rookie minicamp

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

Former Texas running back Bijan Robinson was considered one of the best overall prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

The Atlanta Falcons selected Robinson with the No. 8 pick in the first round. Now, Robinson has the highest odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year via FanDuel.

The Falcons were one of the best rushing teams in the NFL last year and they’ve now added a generational talent to their backfield. Robinson is hoping to prove himself throughout rookie minicamp and earn respect from his new teammates.

Here’s a glimpse of Robinson throughout his first day of rookie minicamp on Friday.

