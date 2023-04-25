WATCH: Bijan Robinson names Jalen Hurts as the QB he’d most like to play with besides Patrick Mahomes

Bijan Robinson has all the answers and continues to tempt GM Howie Roseman with thoughts of a dynamic running back meshed with the NFL’s top offensive line.

The All-American running back was a guest on ESPN’s NFL Live and was asked by Dan Orlovsky about which quarterback he’d prefer to play with outside of Chiefs Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

In the video courtesy of Brenden Deeg, Robinson named Eagles star Jalen Hurts.

He was also asked which quarterback he would like to play with the most outside Patrick Mahomes. His response: Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/eJK2mfHAD0 — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) April 25, 2023

Robinson had a top-30 visit here in Philadelphia and would transform an already dynamic offense into a juggernaut that could be nearly impossible to stop.

The Longhorns star is a dynamic three-down running back that would make the Eagles much more explosive, and he’d complement Rashaad Penny thanks to his abilities as a pass catcher.

Robinson logged 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground last season while breaking 91 tackles, and he’d bring a Marshall Faulk-style smoothness to the running back position alongside Jalen Hurts.

On a rookie deal, Robinson would allow Brian Johnson’s offense to take shape with a game-changing dual-threat running back to help alleviate pressure off All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts.

