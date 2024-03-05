Advertisement

How to watch Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info

NBC Sports
·5 min read

Conference championship week is upon us, and the Big Ten figures to have one of the most competitive and exciting tournaments in the country. Along with three true contenders that boast major star power, there are teams looking to solidify their NCAA Tournament standing as well as underdogs hoping to make a magical run to the title at Target Center in Minneapolis this week.

The whole shebang starts Wednesday with a Round 1 double-header on Peacock. First, No. 12 seed Purdue takes on No. 13 Northwestern at 6:30 p.m. EST (pre-game coverage begins at 6) for the right to play No. 5 Nebraska. About 25 minutes after that game ends, No. 11 Minnesota faces No. 14 Rutgers, with the winner moving on to play No. 6 Michigan.

Storylines abound for this electric week. Can Caitlin Clark and Iowa win their third straight conference title? Will we get rubber matches between the Hawkeyes and No. 1-seeded Ohio State and/or No. 3-seeded Indiana after both series split in the regular season? Could a team such as Nebraska or Maryland go on a surprising streak?

Only time will tell on these questions. In the meantime, see below for all the information you need on the event.

What is the schedule for the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament 2024?

The tournament takes place between Wednesday, March 6, and Sunday, March 10. The action tips off on Peacock with those two first-round games on Wednesday night. Thursday will see four second-round games. The top four seeds – No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Indiana and No. 4 Michigan State – do not see the court until Friday’s quarterfinals. The semifinals will be played Saturday afternoon, and the final tips off at 11 a.m. on Sunday in order to allow time for the NCAA Tournament selection process and show.

What is the full bracket for the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament 2024?

The 14-team structure of the Big Ten makes for an intriguing bracket. The bottom four teams make up the first round and must win six games to take the conference championship. On the other end of things, the top four seeds only have to play four games and get plenty of time to watch their potential opponents.

In between, you have interesting dynamics. For example, No. 5 Nebraska and No. 6 Michigan get to play lower-seeded opponents than teams such as No. 8 Maryland and No. 9 Illinois, but the higher-seeded Cornhuskers and Wolverines do not find out their opponent until the night before their games.

For more information on broadcast schedule and potential matchups, here is the full bracket:

2024 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament bracket
2024 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament bracket

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament winners by year

Here is a list of each Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament champion:

Year

Champion

Score

Runner-up

Most Outstanding Player

2023

Iowa

105–72

Ohio State

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

2022

Iowa

74–67

Indiana

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

2021

Maryland

104–84

Iowa

Diamond Miller, Maryland

2020

Maryland

82–65

Ohio State

Ashley Owusu, Maryland

2019

Iowa

90–76

Maryland

Megan Gustafson, Iowa

2018

Ohio State

79–69

Maryland

Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State

2017

Maryland

74–64

Purdue

Brionna Jones, Maryland

2016

Maryland

60–44

Michigan State

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Maryland

2015

Maryland

77–74

Ohio State

Lexie Brown, Maryland

2014

Nebraska

72–65

Iowa

Rachel Theriot, Nebraska

2013

Purdue

62–47

Michigan State

Drey Mingo, Purdue

2012

Purdue

74–70

Nebraska

Brittany Rayburn, Purdue

2011

Ohio State

84–70

Penn State

Jantel Lavender, Ohio State

2010

Ohio State

66–64

Iowa

Jantel Lavender, Ohio State

2009

Ohio State

67–66

Purdue

Jantel Lavender, Ohio State

2008

Purdue

58–56

Illinois

FahKara Malone, Purdue

2007

Purdue

64–52

Ohio State

Katie Gearlds, Purdue

2006

Ohio State

63–60

Purdue

Brandie Hoskins, Ohio State

2005

Michigan State

55–49

Minnesota

Kristin Haynie, Michigan State

2004

Purdue

59–58

Penn State

Shereka Wright, Purdue

2003

Purdue

67–65

Ohio State

Shereka Wright, Purdue

2002

Indiana

75–72

Penn State

Heather Cassady, Indiana

2001

Iowa

75–70

Purdue

Cara Consuegra, Iowa

2000

Purdue

71–63

Penn State

Helen Darling, Penn State

1999

Purdue

80–76

Illinois

Stephanie White, Purdue

1998

Purdue

59–49

Penn State

Andrea Garner, Penn State

1997

Iowa

63–56

Illinois

Angela Hamblin, Iowa

1996

Penn State

71–69

Purdue

Angie Potthoff, Penn State

1995

Penn State

68–63

Ohio State

Missy Masley, Penn State

Iowa has won the tournament the last two years, with Clark twice taking home Most Outstanding Player honors. Maryland has been the most successful team of the last decade, though, with five championships and two runner-up finishes. Brenda Frese is a scary coach to see in a survive-and-advance setting.

Purdue has by far the most Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament championships with nine but has not won the event since 2013. Behind them, three teams are tied in second, as Maryland, Iowa and Ohio State all have five. The Hawkeyes and Buckeyes, as the top two seeds in this year’s tournament, are especially primed to move into sole possession of second place on the list with another championship.

Penn State won the first two Big Ten tournaments in 1995 and 1996 but have not scaled the mountaintop since. Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers and Wisconsin are all looking for their first tournament victories in the Big Ten.