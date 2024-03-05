How to watch Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info
Conference championship week is upon us, and the Big Ten figures to have one of the most competitive and exciting tournaments in the country. Along with three true contenders that boast major star power, there are teams looking to solidify their NCAA Tournament standing as well as underdogs hoping to make a magical run to the title at Target Center in Minneapolis this week.
The whole shebang starts Wednesday with a Round 1 double-header on Peacock. First, No. 12 seed Purdue takes on No. 13 Northwestern at 6:30 p.m. EST (pre-game coverage begins at 6) for the right to play No. 5 Nebraska. About 25 minutes after that game ends, No. 11 Minnesota faces No. 14 Rutgers, with the winner moving on to play No. 6 Michigan.
Storylines abound for this electric week. Can Caitlin Clark and Iowa win their third straight conference title? Will we get rubber matches between the Hawkeyes and No. 1-seeded Ohio State and/or No. 3-seeded Indiana after both series split in the regular season? Could a team such as Nebraska or Maryland go on a surprising streak?
Only time will tell on these questions. In the meantime, see below for all the information you need on the event.
What is the schedule for the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament 2024?
The tournament takes place between Wednesday, March 6, and Sunday, March 10. The action tips off on Peacock with those two first-round games on Wednesday night. Thursday will see four second-round games. The top four seeds – No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Indiana and No. 4 Michigan State – do not see the court until Friday’s quarterfinals. The semifinals will be played Saturday afternoon, and the final tips off at 11 a.m. on Sunday in order to allow time for the NCAA Tournament selection process and show.
What is the full bracket for the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament 2024?
The 14-team structure of the Big Ten makes for an intriguing bracket. The bottom four teams make up the first round and must win six games to take the conference championship. On the other end of things, the top four seeds only have to play four games and get plenty of time to watch their potential opponents.
In between, you have interesting dynamics. For example, No. 5 Nebraska and No. 6 Michigan get to play lower-seeded opponents than teams such as No. 8 Maryland and No. 9 Illinois, but the higher-seeded Cornhuskers and Wolverines do not find out their opponent until the night before their games.
For more information on broadcast schedule and potential matchups, here is the full bracket:
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament winners by year
Here is a list of each Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament champion:
Year
Champion
Score
Runner-up
Most Outstanding Player
2023
Iowa
105–72
Ohio State
Caitlin Clark, Iowa
2022
Iowa
74–67
Indiana
Caitlin Clark, Iowa
2021
Maryland
104–84
Iowa
Diamond Miller, Maryland
2020
Maryland
82–65
Ohio State
Ashley Owusu, Maryland
2019
Iowa
90–76
Maryland
Megan Gustafson, Iowa
2018
Ohio State
79–69
Maryland
Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State
2017
Maryland
74–64
Purdue
Brionna Jones, Maryland
2016
Maryland
60–44
Michigan State
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Maryland
2015
Maryland
77–74
Ohio State
Lexie Brown, Maryland
2014
Nebraska
72–65
Iowa
Rachel Theriot, Nebraska
2013
Purdue
62–47
Michigan State
Drey Mingo, Purdue
2012
Purdue
74–70
Nebraska
Brittany Rayburn, Purdue
2011
Ohio State
84–70
Penn State
Jantel Lavender, Ohio State
2010
Ohio State
66–64
Iowa
Jantel Lavender, Ohio State
2009
Ohio State
67–66
Purdue
Jantel Lavender, Ohio State
2008
Purdue
58–56
Illinois
FahKara Malone, Purdue
2007
Purdue
64–52
Ohio State
Katie Gearlds, Purdue
2006
Ohio State
63–60
Purdue
Brandie Hoskins, Ohio State
2005
Michigan State
55–49
Minnesota
Kristin Haynie, Michigan State
2004
Purdue
59–58
Penn State
Shereka Wright, Purdue
2003
Purdue
67–65
Ohio State
Shereka Wright, Purdue
2002
Indiana
75–72
Penn State
Heather Cassady, Indiana
2001
Iowa
75–70
Purdue
Cara Consuegra, Iowa
2000
Purdue
71–63
Penn State
Helen Darling, Penn State
1999
Purdue
80–76
Illinois
Stephanie White, Purdue
1998
Purdue
59–49
Penn State
Andrea Garner, Penn State
1997
Iowa
63–56
Illinois
Angela Hamblin, Iowa
1996
Penn State
71–69
Purdue
Angie Potthoff, Penn State
1995
Penn State
68–63
Ohio State
Missy Masley, Penn State
Iowa has won the tournament the last two years, with Clark twice taking home Most Outstanding Player honors. Maryland has been the most successful team of the last decade, though, with five championships and two runner-up finishes. Brenda Frese is a scary coach to see in a survive-and-advance setting.
Purdue has by far the most Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament championships with nine but has not won the event since 2013. Behind them, three teams are tied in second, as Maryland, Iowa and Ohio State all have five. The Hawkeyes and Buckeyes, as the top two seeds in this year’s tournament, are especially primed to move into sole possession of second place on the list with another championship.
Penn State won the first two Big Ten tournaments in 1995 and 1996 but have not scaled the mountaintop since. Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers and Wisconsin are all looking for their first tournament victories in the Big Ten.