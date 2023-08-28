WATCH: Big Ten Network features new Badger AJ Storr

Wisconsin made a massive splash this offseason in bringing in St. John’s transfer AJ Storr. The former four-star recruit averaged 8.8 points per game last season with the Red Storm, and brings athleticism, creativity, and three-level scoring to Wisconsin basketball in 2023.

Over the offseason, Storr had the chance to represent his father’s home country on the court. The Wisconsin basketball wing put on the Bahamas national team jersey in a pair of games against Kansas in early August.

Storr is on the Olympics pre-qualifying roster for the Bahamas alongside NBA players such as Deandre Ayton, Kai Jones, and Buddy Heild. Here is a look at the Big Ten Network feature on Storr:

After playing for the Bahamas National Team last month, @storr_aj is in Madison and ready to make a splash with @BadgerMBB! 🤌 pic.twitter.com/C5mgCPTzL3 — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) August 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire