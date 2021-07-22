WATCH: Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has no regrets about 2020 season
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren was thrown into the fire during just his second season in charge of the conference as the nation dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a wild year in the Big Ten as the football season was canceled for good and then ultimately rescheduled just a few weeks later.
Despite the rocky year, the Big Ten commissioner opened Thursday’s Big Ten media day by telling the press that he wouldn’t have changed a thing.
“I don’t have any regrets,” Warren told the media Thursday. “Quite naturally, we all look back on our lives and other things that we wish we would have maybe done a little bit differently. But if I had the chance to do it all over last year, I would make the same decisions that we made. Maybe the communication wasn’t as clean or as perfect as it could have been at times, and I think you’ve seen improvement with that.
“When you add it all up, I think the biggest thing that I learned was the importance of being grateful, and also having a sense of grace, not only with ourselves but with others.”