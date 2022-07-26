WATCH: Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s opening remarks at media days

There are a lot of things that are mile markers to the start of the college football season. None of those is more noticeable and noteworthy than the various conferences’ media days. We’ve already seen some of the conferences hold their annual event, and the Big Ten got things started on Tuesday.

One of the most anticipated openings of any Big Ten media days event occurred on Tuesday when commissioner Kevin Warren made his first public remarks after the bombshell news of UCLA and USC joining the conference beginning in 2024.

As you would imagine, the interest in what he had to say was at a fever pitch, and boy did he deliver some especially interesting sound bites to make everyone believe that we haven’t seen the last of all the changes currently occurring in the sport.

In case you missed any of his comments, we’ve got them here thanks to video from ESPN.

This is just the first day of Big Ten media days. We’ll get to hear from Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and some of the representative players on Wednesday, so we’ll have even more.

For now, though, embrace the change because there’s likely more coming.

