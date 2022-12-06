WATCH: It’s Big Ten basketball season for Wisconsin

The Badgers officially open Big Ten play on Tuesday night when Maryland pays a visit to the Kohl Center. The Terrapins have been one of the surprises not only of the Big Ten conference, but of the nation at this point in the season.

Maryland is sitting at 8-0 and is currently ranked No. 13 in the country after starting the year outside of the AP Top 25.

Big Ten play is here, and the official Wisconsin basketball Twitter account recently released a hype video getting all of us ready for conference play. It’s voiced by the one and only Sam Dekker, someone who knows what it takes to win Big Ten championships. The journey to a title starts tonight:

From chaos comes order Welcome to Big Ten Basketball pic.twitter.com/JDutnZ87yE — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 6, 2022

