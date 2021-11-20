Watch: Big man touchdown, Notre Dame’s Tagovailoa-Amosa scoop and score

The Irish defense already had one scoring play in the first half, when linebacker Jack Kiser scored on a pick-6 for the first touchdown of the game. The Notre Dame defense was not done.

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey has been an absolute terror for the Yellow Jacket offensive line, his pressure resulted in Kiser getting that pick-6. Foskey did it again in the second half as the got a sack/fumble on GT quarterback Jordan Yates and his fellow defensive lineman, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa scooped up the fumble and raced down the field for a big man touchdown. That score extended the lead to 55-0 for the Irish and kept the shutout intact.