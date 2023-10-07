Watch: Big Man Touchdown alert! (But it comes with a twist)

There is nothing as glorious as a ‘big-man touchdown.’ Usually, the moment involves an offensive lineman taking a handoff and diving into the end zone for a touchdown. But guard Graham Gilmartin had to one-up the traditional thinking of what a big man touchdown entails.

In fact Gilmartin, a 6-foot-1, 240-pound lineman for Northville (Northville, Michigan), was the provider on this particular touchdown from a game this week.

Lining up at right guard, Gilmartin takes a reverse pitch and stands in the pocket as the defense closes in on him. But rather than run with the ball – as would be expected of a big man in one of these moments – Gilmartin heaves a pass that went 35 yards in the air to Nick Herner for a touchdown.

After pulling in the ball, Herner ran the final seven yards in what would become a 49-0 win by Northville over Salem (Canton, Michigan)

Talk about an incredible trick play and a truly memorable ‘big man touchdown.’

Gilmartin is now 1-for-1 on the year for 42 yards and a touchdown. Is there a quarterback controversy now brewing in Northville after this throw by Gilmartin?

Kidding of course, but it is a truly fun play for Gilmartin, who is a member of 2024 class and holds interest from Akron, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Miami OH) and UPenn among others.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports