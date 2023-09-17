WATCH: Big brawl ignites after former Wisconsin QB takes a late hit

Former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz had quite the night against No. 11 Tennessee. His Florida Gators won 29-16, while his final stat line read 19/24 passing, 166 yards and one touchdown.

Florida did not complete a single pass longer than 20 yards all day, but it didn’t need to. Mertz and the offense ground Tennessee down while star running back Trevor Etienne went off for 172 yards and a touchdown.

There were a few Mertz-related highlights to note. The first, him hitting a Tennessee defender with a hilarious pump fake while rushing for a first down.

Then the second, when the Volunteers hit Mertz after he took a knee, which ignited quite the brawl at the end of the game.

No way he just pointed at him after the pump fake 😭😭😭😭 GRAHAM MERTZ LEGACY GAME pic.twitter.com/qQwlW8fbnV — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) September 16, 2023

Last second scrap between Tennessee & Florida as Graham Mertz takes a knee😳 pic.twitter.com/fPW3hNL55E — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 17, 2023

Mertz has had a solid start to the year, completing 75% of his passes for 692 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. As you can see in the clip above, he’s playing with more flair than he did in his final few years at Wisconsin.

