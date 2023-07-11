How to watch Big 12 football media days

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark will address the media Wednesday during the 2023 Big 12 football media days. | LM Otero, Associated Press

BYU has put the days of independence behind it with the school’s admission into the Big 12 Conference, and with it go the days of the school holding its own football media day.

This week, the Cougars will participate in the Big 12 football media days for the first time.

Big 12 football media days

When: Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13.

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

TV: ESPNU.

Streaming: ESPN+.

What to watch for during Big 12 football media days

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

Wednesday

11 a.m. MDT : Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark’s address. Yormark will field questions from reporters, with expansion talk, the four new teams joining the conference and next year’s departure of Texas and Oklahoma among the topics he’s expected to discuss.

Noon: Head coach and player availability for Baylor, BYU, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas. BYU is scheduled to be on the podium at 2:50 p.m., starting with coach Kalani Sitake and followed by BYU players.

Thursday

For BYU fans

The Deseret News will have BYU football beat writer Jay Drew at the event. Follow him at @drewjay on Twitter for updates throughout the day. Deseret News contributor Dave McCann (@DaveMcCannTV) will also be at media days.

BYUtv will broadcast its daily Cougar sports show — BYU Sports Nation — live from Dallas on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, beginning at 10 a.m. each day.

Who is representing each school at Big 12 football media days

Baylor

Coach Dave Aranda.

QB Blake Shapen.

TE Drake Dabney.

WR Josh Cameron.

DL TJ Franklin.

LB Mike Smith Jr.

BYU

Coach Kalani Sitake.

QB Kedon Slovis.

WR Kody Epps.

LB Ben Bywater.

DE Tyler Batty.

P Ryan Rehkow.

Cincinnati

Coach Scott Satterfield.

QB Emory Jones.

DB Deshawn Pace.

DL Jowon Briggs.

DL Dontay Corleone.

Houston

Coach Dana Holgerson.

DL Nelson Ceaser.

OL Jack Freeman.

LB Hasaan Hypolite.

OL Patrick Paul.

Iowa State

Coach Matt Campbell.

WR Jaylin Noel.

DB Beau Freyler.

DB T.J. Tampa.

LB Gerry Vaughn.

Kansas

Coach Lance Leipold.

QB Jalon Daniels.

RB Devin Neal.

LB Rich Miller.

S Kenny Logan Jr.

Kansas State

Coach Chris Klieman.

QB Will Howard.

OL Cooper Beebe.

LB Daniel Green.

S Kobe Savage.

Oklahoma

Coach Brent Venables.

QB Dillon Gabriel.

WR Drake Stoops.

DL Jonah Laulu.

LB Danny Stutsman.

Oklahoma State

Coach Mike Gundy.

LB Collin Oliver.

CB Korie Black.

WR Brennan Presley.

OL Preston Wilson.

TCU

Coach Sonny Dykes.

S Bud Clark.

OL Brandon Coleman.

LB Jamoi Hodge.

CB Josh Newton.

TE Jared Wiley.

Texas

Coach Steve Sarkisian.

QB Quinn Ewers.

WR Jordan Whittington.

WR Xavier Worthy.

LB Jaylan Ford.

DB Jahdae Barron.

Texas Tech

Coach Joey McGuire.

QB Tyler Shough.

WR Jerand Bradley.

RB Tahj Brooks.

DL Tony Bradford Jr.

DL Jaylon Hutchings.

UCF

Coach Guz Malzahn.

WR Javon Baker.

DT Ricky Barber.

QB John Rhys Plumlee.

DE Josh Celiscar.

OL Lokahi Pauole.

West Virginia