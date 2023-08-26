WATCH: Betts gets thunderous ovation in return to Fenway Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Former Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts made his long-awaited return to Fenway Park on Friday night.

Betts, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2020 MLB season, hadn't played at Fenway since Sept. 30, 2019. So when he stepped up to the plate in the first inning of Friday's series opener, fans reacted with four years of built-up emotion.

The 2018 American League MVP and World Series champion received a rousing ovation from the Fenway Faithful. He took a moment to appreciate the applause, stepping out of the batter's box and tipping his helmet to the crowd. His former manager Alex Cora and ex-teammate Rafael Devers enjoyed the special moment as well.

You can watch the ovation below:

"Now batting, number 50, Mookie Betts."



For the first time since September 30, 2019, @MookieBetts returns to Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/1QuDE0n3Lc — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2023

Betts popped out to first base in this at-bat but hit a double later in the game, going 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in the Dodgers' 7-4 win.

The 30-year-old is in the midst of another MVP-caliber campaign. He entered Friday's action hitting .310/.405/.605 with 34 homers and 89 RBIs through 120 games.