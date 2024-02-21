How to watch, betting odds as LSU men’s basketball hosts Kentucky on Wednesday night at the PMAC

Fresh off the most impressive performance of the season in a comeback road win against South Carolina, things don’t get any easier for coach Matt McMahon and the LSU men’s basketball team as another ranked opponent comes to town, the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Wildcats are 18-7 (8-4 SEC) on the season, and they have recently ended a skid with back-to-back wins, including a double-digit road victory over Auburn their last time out.

LSU is 13-12 (5-7 SEC) and looking to stay above .500 on the season when it takes on Kentucky on Wednesday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Here’s everything you need to know to watch it, including the latest odds from BetMGM.

How to Watch

Date : Feb. 21, 2024

Time : 8 p.m. CT

TV : ESPN

App : WatchESPN

Radio : LSU Sports Radio Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line LSU +6.5

-105 O 163.5

-115 -275 Kentucky -6.5

-115 U 163.5

-105 +225

What Matt McMahon said

Per an LSU release:

“Just wrapping up Saturday, just thrilled with our players’ toughness, togetherness, and then the execution down the stretch to find a way to get a big win on the road against a well-coached South Carolina team,” said LSU Coach Matt McMahon at his Tuesday media session. “Now we shift our attention here, a rare setup coming up with three straight home games: Wednesday, Saturday, and Tuesday. Starting off (Wednesday) night with Kentucky. Obviously, Kentucky coming off an incredible performance on Saturday at Auburn. Both ends of the court, offensively and defensively a really talented team. Third leading scoring team in the country, lead the country in three-point percentage. Their assist-to-turnover ratio is almost 2:1. I just think they’re fantastic. So, it’s a great opportunity for us (Wednesday) night, hoping to have a great crowd, great atmosphere, coming off the big win at number 11 South Carolina.’”

“… I was really impressed with how hard he played,” said Coach McMahon of watching him live during the contest. “Going back and watching the film, I would say in my short time it’s the hardest a player has played for the entirety of a game. I thought he was just a warrior. Twelve rebounds, incredible defensive effort. He’s been really under control offensively. If you go look at his assist-to-turnover ratio in SEC play, it’s I believe over 3:1 last time I looked. So, what you hope is that that becomes contagious throughout your team. Defensive rebounding has been poor for us at times. We need all five players on the floor to aid in those efforts, and I think the last five games he’s been averaging seven rebounds per game, which at the point guard spot is outstanding. I was also proud of his maturity on Saturday. South Carolina is where he started his career, played two seasons, had a couple hundred family and friends there. Sometimes you try and go out and win the game on your own, I thought he was really disciplined to do the things that he needed to do to help our team win. He really starred in his role, and that’s what we need from him as we go down the home stretch here.”

Players to Watch

LSU

Points — G Jalen Cook (15.6 PPG)

Rebounds — G Jordan Wright (5.1 RPG)

Assists — G Jalen Cook (2.8 APG)

Steals — G Jordan Wright (1.8 SPG)

Blocks — F Jalen Reed (1.0 BPG)

Kentucky

Points — G Antonio Reeves (19.5 PPG)

Rebounds — F Tre Mitchell (7.5 RPG)

Assists — G Reed Sheppard (4.1 APG)

Steals — G Reed Sheppard (2.6 SPG)

Blocks — F Tre Mitchell (1.1 BPG)

Prediction and best bet

The comeback performance against South Carolina came out of nowhere, and perhaps it’s a sign of some sort of late-season turnaround for the Tigers. Kentucky has had its share of struggles recently, and this game is at home. But it’s hard to confidently pick this team to pull off two massive upsets in a row.

Prediction: Kentucky 85, LSU 75

Best Bet: Kentucky (-6.5), Under (163.5)

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire