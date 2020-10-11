Watch: The best throw of Patrick Mahomes’ NFL career didn’t count

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made a lot of preposterous throws in his brief but equally preposterous NFL career. That the Chiefs are already able to put together a reel of his 25 best throws, and Mahomes is in his third season as a full-time starter, says it all.

But of all the throws Mahomes has made in his career to date, I don’t think it’s possible to top what could have been a 58-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill against the Raiders with less than a minute elapsed in the game.

I mean, just sit back and behold this thing:

if you ever wonder how far Mahomes can throw the ball if he got to crow hop into it, well pic.twitter.com/tadqruyqIZ — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 11, 2020





Sadly, guard Kelechi Osemele was busted for holding on the play, and the play was negated. The Chiefs were unable to score on the drive, and for a quarterback who has just three completions of 20-plus air yards this season on 14 attempts coming into this game, this play would have helped a lot.