Watch best of Tatum, Brown mic'd up from Celtics' title-clinching Game 5

The Boston Celtics finally achieved their goal of winning Banner 18 with a Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals.

The Celtics jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and led pretty much the entire night, ultimately securing a 106-88 win at TD Garden.

Boston's two-best players, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, led the way for the new champions.

Tatum scored 31 points with 11 assists, eight rebounds and two steals. He became the first Celtics player to tally at least 30 points and 10 assists in a Finals game. Brown scored 21 points with eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. He won the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award after averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.6 steals per game in the series.

Both of them also showed plenty of emotion and leadership in the Game 5 clincher. They set the tone at both ends of the floor.

Check out the best of Tatum and Brown from Game 5 in the mic'd up videos below: