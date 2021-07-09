WATCH: The best of All-Star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum’s 2020-21 playmaking

With the Boston Celtics’ backcourt rotation a bit banged up for much of the 2020-21 NBA season, the team had to roll with who they could when it came to the job of primary ball distributor. This often took the form of All-Star forward Jayson Tatum serving as the de facto floor general for the Celtics, and the St. Louis native acquitted himself well in that role.

After getting the hang of losing the ball when doubled, it was only a matter of time until he took his passing to another level, even demonstrating some solid court vision that bodes well for a point-Tatum future. In the process, the first-time Olympian recorded a career-high 4.3 assists per game, good for the third-highest rate on the team.

Watch the Duke product demonstrate his newfound passing chops with the best playmaking of Tatum’s 2020-21 season with this highlight reel put together by Celtics YouTuber Tomasz Kordylewski embedded below.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Related

List