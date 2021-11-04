Watch: The best of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll working the refs

The Seahawks have some good vibes going into their bye week, a welcome change from most of the 2021 season. Seattle is coming off a convincing win over the Jaguars, Russell Wilson has the pin out of his finger and the next two opponents on the schedule have issues with their superstar franchise quarterbacks that might force them out of the lineup.

Let’s enjoy the moment with a funny clip of Pete Carroll working the refs.

Nobody chats up the refs like Pete Carroll 😂 @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/wgi1Dw7jIS — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 3, 2021

