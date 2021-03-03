WATCH: The best plays from Raiders WR Henry Ruggs during rookie season

Marcus Mosher
1 min read
The rookie season for Henry Ruggs certainly had its ups and downs. He missed three games due to injuries and never quite became the No. 1 receiver that the Raiders had hoped for when they drafted him at No. 12 overall.

However, he was explosive and efficient when given opportunities for the Raiders. He finished the first year of his career with just 35 touches and managed to turn those touches into 501 yards and two touchdowns.

Ruggs had several “WOW” plays during his rookie season and to help remind you of his ceiling, here are his best moments from 2020 via NFL.com:

If Ruggs can stay healthier and become a more consistent player, the sky is the limit for the former Alabama star. He obviously has world-class speed and he’s so dangerous with the ball in his hands. With a little more work on the finer parts of his game and he will easily outperform his draft position.

