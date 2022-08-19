WATCH: Best plays from Kenny Pickett’s NFL preseason debut

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally took the first quarterback off the board in the 2022 NFL draft, grabbing Pitt’s Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall selection in the first round.

Pickett made the most of his preseason debut, playing in the same stadium where he played his home games in college, and leading the Steelers to a dramatic victory with a game-winning touchdown pass in the final seconds.

Watch the video above to see the top plays from Pickett’s first game action in the pros.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire