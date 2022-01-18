WATCH: Best of Peyton and Eli on ‘Monday Night Football’

Peyton and Eli Manning were back on ESPN2 for another alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs on Jan. 17. Highlights from the broadcast can be seen in the above video, courtesy of the NFL’s YouTube page.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 on Monday in a game that featured a dominant defensive performance from Rams outside linebacker Von Miller. During the broadcast, Peyton called Miller the best athlete he ever played with, recalling times when the pass rusher would line up against wide receivers for one-on-one coverage drills at practice.

Monday’s broadcast featured three guests: former wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and current Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

After calling the Rams-Cards game, the Manning brothers are now done commentating for the 2021 season. There’s good news, though, as Peyton and Eli are under contract with ESPN to return for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

