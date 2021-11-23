WATCH: Best of Peyton and Eli on ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 11

Peyton and Eli Manning were back on ESPN2 in Week 11 to call an alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” featuring a showdown between the New York Giants (Eli’s former team) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs, of course, are led by Tom Brady, who had a fierce on-field rivalry with Peyton in the AFC and lost to Eli in a pair of Super Bowls. As one would expect, Brady was a hot topic during the broadcast.

Tampa Bay defeated New York 30-10.

Peyton and Eli will be back on television on Thanksgiving Day, but not calling an NFL game. The brothers (plus their dad, Archie, and brother, Cooper) are featured in a new Caesars Entertainment commercial that promotes the company’s sportsbook app.

In the ad, the Mannings attend a turkey dinner at the home of “Julius Caesar” (J.B. Smoove) and “Cleopatra,” making it a fitting commercial to run during Thanksgiving games. Check it out here.

