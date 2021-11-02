WATCH: Best of Peyton and Eli on ‘MNF’ in Week 8

Peyton and Eli Manning were back on ESPN2 for an alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” in Week 8. The former quarterbacks were on the call to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the New York Giants. The best moments from the broadcast can be seen in the above video, courtesy of the NFL’s YouTube channel.

“Eli and I haven’t watched a football game together since 1993 when I was — during the fall of my senior year in high school,” Manning said during his Broncos Ring of Fame media availability on Sunday. “So, for he and I to be able to watch football together kind of as if we were at a bar hanging out — the viewer kind of sits at the bar with us and we talk football. We don’t analyze the second-and-1 running play that nobody really cares about. But if something good happens, maybe we talk about what the quarterback was looking at.

The Manning brothers have multiple guests on each week and their “Manningcast” has been a great success so far. The broadcasts have had a few gaffes, and Peyton poked fun at that using his typical sense of humor.

“The guests we’ve had on have been great and now we’re kind of going in a negative trend between Eli’s double bird and Marshawn Lynch’s ‘f-bomb,’ so you have to get that fixed, but it’s just it’s a fun way to stay close to the game,” Manning said. “I pull from all these [guest] quarterbacks. I try to make it real positive and so it’s a fun thing to do.”

ESPN hit a home run when they hired Peyton and Eli.

