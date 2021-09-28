WATCH: Best of Peyton and Eli Manning on ‘MNF’ in Week 3

Peyton and Eli Manning were back for another alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” on ESPN2 in Week 3. The brothers were arguably more entertaining than the game, a Cowboys blowout win over the Eagles.

The NFL put together a 16-minute highlight video showing Peyton and Eli’s best moments from the broadcast. You can check it out in the above video or on the NFL’s official YouTube channel.

Peyton and Eli inked a 10-game deal with ESPN earlier this year. They won’t be back on “MNF” again until Week 7 when the Seahawks host the Saints, an intriguing NFC showdown.

The Broncos are not scheduled to play any “MNF” games this season, but Peyton and Eli will be back in 2022 and 2023, so there’s a good chance they will be calling a Denver game on ESPN2 at some point down the road.

This week, the Broncos will host the Baltimore Ravens on CBS.

List