WATCH: What are the best outcomes of a Ben Simmons trade for the Boston Celtics?

Boston Celtics fans have likely noticed one of the team’s Atlantic Division rivals has a major internal problem on its hands with star Ben Simmons demanding a trade after his relationship with the team and fan base has eroded.

In a perfect world, what is the best outcome for the Celtics in this situation? What are the best and worst potential landing spots for Simmons? Is there a world where Boston might actually field a competitive offer for the 76ers? The hosts of the CLNS Media podcast “Winning Plays” discuss these and more issues of note for the Celtics in their most recent episode.

Watch the video embedded below to hear Brian Robb and Rich Levine’s takes on all things Celtics and Ben Simmons as we wade through the thick of the 2021 NBA doldrums.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Former Boston point guard Isaiah Thomas working out with Mavs in search of an NBA home Boston's Jayson Tatum to host first charity golf tournament to benefit his foundation WATCH: ESPN's 'Highly Questionable' hosts react to Jayson Tatum's jacked physique Celtics Lab 64: Grading the Boston Celtics' offseason with SI's Michael Pina

List