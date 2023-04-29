WATCH: Best Jalen Graham highlights from Purdue

John Dillon
·1 min read

Jalen Graham was the San Francisco 49ers’ last selection in the 2023 NFL draft, but shouldn’t be overlooked. His dynamic skillset was a boon for Purdue’s secondary last season, and he showed an ability to make plays in big moments to keep the Boilermakers’ heads above water.

Whether he will make an impact for the 49ers in 2023 is unknown, but judging from his highlight reel from college, he should be able to push for snaps in training camp. Check out his best plays from Purdue below to get a sense of what he might bring to the table for San Francisco ahead of the 2023 season:

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire