WATCH: The best of J.J. Watt “Mic’d Up” on the field

Wisconsin and NFL legend J.J. Watt has called it a career. The all-time Badger great announced his retirement earlier this week.

The list of accolades is too long to type, but beyond the on-field greatness was Watt the person. That character showed up both on and off the gridiron and NFL Films caught many of the best on-field moments over the years.

Here are the best 8 minutes of Watt mic’d up throughout his legendary NFL career. The trash talk, the leadership, and his character all shine through in some of the best mic’d up segments ever recorded. Enjoy the legend himself:

No better leader or trash talker. Enjoy 8 minutes of @JJWatt Mic'd Up 🔊 pic.twitter.com/dEvbVgJJsx — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 27, 2022

