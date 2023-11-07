WATCH: The best highlights from Wisconsin basketball’s 105-76 win vs Arkansas State

Wisconsin basketball started its season strong last night with a 105-76 win over Arkansas State.

The Badgers broke a Kohl Center record with 105 points, and finished with the 12th-highest-scoring game in program history.

The biggest story coming out of the night is the team’s depth. 12 players found the stat sheet and 10 of them played 12 minutes or more.

Chucky Hepburn led the way with 20 points, six assists and three steals, transfer guard A.J. Storr added 15 points, Max Klesmit had 14 points and true freshman John Blackwell came off the bench to tally 12 points and four rebounds.

The top-end players are there with Hepburn, Storr, Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl. This team also appears to have another 8-10 players that can contribute when needed. It’s an impressive group.

Here are the best highlights from last night’s record-breaking win:

The first basket of the 2023-24 season

Tyler Wahl finished with eight points in 14 minutes of action. Wisconsin never trailed in the contest.

Welcome to Madison, A.J. Storr

Hand in his face or not, @storr_aj is putting that in the basket 💪 Stream on @BigTenPlus pic.twitter.com/zrLCTtW8cH — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 7, 2023

Storr looked the part in his first game action, finishing with 15 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Chucky Hepburn to Storr

Wisconsin’s offense looked the part, tallying 105 points. Arkansas State was unable to shut down the movement and flow of Gard’s offense.

A.J. Storr was red-hot

He's on 🔥🔥 . @storr_aj already has nine points to start the game Stream on @BigTenPlus pic.twitter.com/EiaklszILe — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 7, 2023

Storr scored nine of Wisconsin’s first 16 points in the contest, in less than five minutes of action.

There were times last year it felt like it took 10+ minutes for Wisconsin to even score 10 points total.

A defensive highlight?

Get used to Storr’s name entering every conversation this winter. His athleticism is clear on both ends of the court, something this Wisconsin team desperately needed.

A true freshman playing a big role?

True freshman John Blackwell played 15 minutes last night and finished with 12 points on 3-3 shooting, plus 5-7 from the free throw line. He looks poised to play a big role this year.

Beautiful moves inside

Clinic in the paint brought to you by @CarterGilmore03 Stream on @BigTenPlus pic.twitter.com/iPEGUQN7ce — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 7, 2023

The first clip is vintage Tyler Wahl. The second clip, might be Carter Gilmore learning a thing or two from the crafty Wahl?

Spin Cycle

Chucky Hepburn finished with 20 points, six assists and three steals.

Finally, some outside shooting

This was actually a two-point shot, but does show Blackwell’s range. Wisconsin went until 19:18 left in the second half before it made a three-pointer.

Some real outside shooting

More outside shooting

Isaac Lindsey played 17 minutes and finished with eight points on 3-6 shooting.

Don't forget about Big Steve

Arkansas State doesn’t boast the size or inside skill of the Big Ten’s best, but don’t forget about Steven Crowl.

John Blackwell looks legit

This is a classic Wisconsin Basketball sequence. Hustle on defense, into an open three-pointer on offense. John Blackwell looked really good in his college debut last night.

The Badgers got to 100

A Recap

Scored a Kohl Center record 105 points in last night's season opener ▫️ Hepburn 20 PTS | 6 AST | 3 STL

▫️ Storr 15 PTS | 2 REB | 2 AST

▫️ Klesmit 14 PTS (5-5 FG, 1-1 3FG)

▫️ Blackwell 12 PTS (5-7 FT) | 4 REB Check out some of the highlights pic.twitter.com/yoKIlQXicb — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire