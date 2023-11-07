WATCH: The best highlights from Wisconsin basketball’s 105-76 win vs Arkansas State
Wisconsin basketball started its season strong last night with a 105-76 win over Arkansas State.
The Badgers broke a Kohl Center record with 105 points, and finished with the 12th-highest-scoring game in program history.
The biggest story coming out of the night is the team’s depth. 12 players found the stat sheet and 10 of them played 12 minutes or more.
Chucky Hepburn led the way with 20 points, six assists and three steals, transfer guard A.J. Storr added 15 points, Max Klesmit had 14 points and true freshman John Blackwell came off the bench to tally 12 points and four rebounds.
The top-end players are there with Hepburn, Storr, Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl. This team also appears to have another 8-10 players that can contribute when needed. It’s an impressive group.
Here are the best highlights from last night’s record-breaking win:
The first basket of the 2023-24 season
The first basket of the season! @tjwahl01
Tyler Wahl finished with eight points in 14 minutes of action. Wisconsin never trailed in the contest.
Welcome to Madison, A.J. Storr
Hand in his face or not, @storr_aj is putting that in the basket 💪
Storr looked the part in his first game action, finishing with 15 points, two rebounds and two assists.
Chucky Hepburn to Storr
A thing of beauty, @ChuckyHepburn ➡️ @storr_aj
Wisconsin’s offense looked the part, tallying 105 points. Arkansas State was unable to shut down the movement and flow of Gard’s offense.
A.J. Storr was red-hot
He's on 🔥🔥 . @storr_aj already has nine points to start the game
Storr scored nine of Wisconsin’s first 16 points in the contest, in less than five minutes of action.
There were times last year it felt like it took 10+ minutes for Wisconsin to even score 10 points total.
A defensive highlight?
HE IS EVERYWHERE @storr_aj
Get used to Storr’s name entering every conversation this winter. His athleticism is clear on both ends of the court, something this Wisconsin team desperately needed.
A true freshman playing a big role?
. @_Johnblackwell1 gets his first regular season bucket!
True freshman John Blackwell played 15 minutes last night and finished with 12 points on 3-3 shooting, plus 5-7 from the free throw line. He looks poised to play a big role this year.
Beautiful moves inside
.@tjwahl01 with the smooth finish
Clinic in the paint brought to you by @CarterGilmore03
The first clip is vintage Tyler Wahl. The second clip, might be Carter Gilmore learning a thing or two from the crafty Wahl?
Spin Cycle
HAD HIM LOST! @ChuckyHepburn
Chucky Hepburn finished with 20 points, six assists and three steals.
Finally, some outside shooting
This was actually a two-point shot, but does show Blackwell’s range. Wisconsin went until 19:18 left in the second half before it made a three-pointer.
Some real outside shooting
From dooooooowntown @ChuckyHepburn
More outside shooting
Knockdown artist 🎨@IsaacLindsey10
Isaac Lindsey played 17 minutes and finished with eight points on 3-6 shooting.
Don't forget about Big Steve
Back 'em down @steven_crowl
Arkansas State doesn’t boast the size or inside skill of the Big Ten’s best, but don’t forget about Steven Crowl.
John Blackwell looks legit
.@_Johnblackwell1 with the hustle and score!
This is a classic Wisconsin Basketball sequence. Hustle on defense, into an open three-pointer on offense. John Blackwell looked really good in his college debut last night.
The Badgers got to 100
COUNT IT @tjwahl01. That's 100 points for the Badgers!
A Recap
Scored a Kohl Center record 105 points in last night's season opener
▫️ Hepburn 20 PTS | 6 AST | 3 STL
▫️ Storr 15 PTS | 2 REB | 2 AST
▫️ Klesmit 14 PTS (5-5 FG, 1-1 3FG)
▫️ Blackwell 12 PTS (5-7 FT) | 4 REB
