WATCH: The best highlights from Wisconsin basketball’s scrimmage vs UWSP

Wisconsin basketball will tip off its 2023-24 season next Monday at home against Arkansas State.

The team is coming off a disappointing 2022-23 campaign which ended with a 20-15 record and no NCAA Tournament birth.

But things are promising entering this season. Greg Gard welcomes back his top players in Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl, as well as a promising role player in Connor Essegian. Then there’s the big offseason addition: transfer guard A.J. Storr. Pair all of those players together, then add some promising youngsters, and you have a team that could contend for the Big Ten this season.

Gard and Badger fans alike got a first glance at the new team in action last night as it welcomed in UW-Stevens Point for a scrimmage. The Badgers won 87-44 thanks to 14 points from Storr, 11 from Essegian and 10 from Crowl.

Here are some of the best highlights from the contest:

A.J. Storr has his first (unofficial) Wisconsin points

Storr finished with a team-high 14 points on 5-7 shooting and 2-3 from three.

Steven Crowl is a force inside

Crowl is back after averaging 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season. His numbers have risen every year, so it’s fair to expect yet another step forward for the big man.

Tyler Wahl is back

Wahl scored nine points on 4-6 shooting and added five rebounds and two assists. He’s in line for a big final season in college.

Max Klesmit's defense

Klesmit might be one of the more slept-on players on this team. The Wofford transfer averaged 8.4 points on 42% shooting last year, while providing the team with valuable perimeter defense.

Storr, Hepburn and Essegian will get the headlines. But Klesmit will also be a big-time player this season.

Connor Essegian...

Essegian let it fly as a freshman. With another year should come better and more consistent shooting.

Chucky Hepburn is dangerous everywhere on the floor

I’ll let the sequence speak for itself.

Defense?

Perfect execution on the full court press 👌 Stream on @BigTenPlus pic.twitter.com/2BlgGpxC9Q — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 2, 2023

Can’t show highlights without some great defense, courtesy of the whole team and also junior Markus Ilver. Wisconsin has some impressive size and athleticism off the bench this season.

A dunk?

Wisconsin has athleticism. Get used to a lot of these throughout the year.

Huge night from Ilver

Ilver finished the night with seven points on 3/6 shooting and 1/3 from three, three rebounds, one block and two steals.

Vintage Chucky Hepburn

Takes it the length of the court and hits a three. Easy work for @ChuckyHepburn Stream on @BigTenPlus pic.twitter.com/5XXdz6FFsT — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 2, 2023

Freshman guard John Blackwell?

Seriously, this Badger team might be the deepest I can remember. It even has freshmen ready to make an impact.

Walk-on buckets?

Walk-on Ross Candelino joined the action late. It was a successful night all-around at the Kohl Center.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire