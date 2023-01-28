WATCH: Best highlights from the ‘ManningCast’ in 2022

Peyton Manning and his brother, Eli, returned to ESPN2 for a second season of the ManningCast in 2022, serving as commentators for alternate broadcasts of ten Monday Night Football games last season.

Season 2 of the broadcast features several hilarious moments, including a few painfully funny reactions from Peyton — like when the Denver Broncos botched their clock management against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

Later in the year, Eli caused a stir when he joked that the Broncos should have given their punter a big contract instead of quarterback Russell Wilson when the team’s offense was struggling. Wilson wasn’t offended by the jab.

The Manning brothers went viral in October when they reacted to a streaker running on the field during a San Francisco 49ers-Los Angeles Rams game. That was one of the broadcast’s top highlights of the season.

Omaha Productions, Peyton’s company that produces the ManningCast, shared highlights from Season 2 on YouTube:

They also shared a shorter clip on Twitter:

Had the time of our lives this season. pic.twitter.com/rgklPayeja — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) January 18, 2023

Good news: Peyton and Eli will return for Season 3 in 2023.

