WATCH: Best highlights from Mac Jones’ rookie season

It’s unusual for a team to sit in the middle of the first round in the NFL draft, and still have a potential franchise quarterback fall into their lap.

But that’s what happened to the New England Patriots last year, when Alabama’s Mac Jones lasted all the way to the No. 15 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft.

While Jones was the fifth quarterback off the board, he arguably had the best season of any first-round passer out of last year’s draft, throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Relive Jones’ rookie season with all of his best plays and top highlights:

