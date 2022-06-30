WATCH: Best highlights from Ja’Marr Chase’s rookie season

The Cincinnati Bengals went into the 2021 NFL draft hoping to give quarterback Joe Burrow some help, and the No. 5 overall pick gave them multiple options that fit the bill.

While many clamored for an offensive tackle, the Bengals opted to reunite Burrow with his LSU teammate, star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who helped Burrow lead the Bayou Bengals to an undefeated season and national title in 2019.

It’s safe to say they made the right choice, as Chase enjoyed one of the best rookie seasons from a wide receiver in recent memory, helping Burrow and the Bengals march all the way to the Super Bowl.

Relive Chase’s dominant 2021 campaign with all of his best highlights from his rookie season:

