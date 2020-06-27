How to watch the best games from Lamar Jackson's 2019 MVP season

Missing football? Miss watching Lamar Jackson make defenders look silly? If so, Sunday is an opportunity to satisfy your craving.

Starting at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 28, NFL Network will be airing some of the Ravens quarterback's best games from his 2019 MVP season. The whole afternoon and night will be dedicated to showing off Jackson's marvelous campaign.

Re-live the Lamar Jackson show! 🍿



We are re-airing some of the top games from his incredible 2019!



📺 : Lamar Jackon's MVP Season | Starting SUNDAY at 1pm ET on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/ghcKEeGCKY







— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 27, 2020

The action begins at 1 p.m. ET with Jackson and the Ravens' statement win over the Patriots in a Week 9 primetime battle. Under the lights, Baltimore picked up a 37-20 win to hand New England its first loss of the season, Jackson only threw for 163 yards and one touchdown but showed off his versatility as he rushed for two scores.

At 3:30 p.m. ET, fans can watch Jackson's stellar performance on Monday Night Football against the Rams. Absolutely dominating from start to finish, Jackson threw for five touchdowns in the 45-6 win. After that, NFL Network will show the Ravens win over the 49ers in Week 13 at 6:00 p.m. ET. Considered a Super Bowl preview at the time, the Ravens quarterback helped the team escape with a win by using his feet. Rushing for 101 yards in what was a rain-filled game, Jackson had defenders sliding all over the field.

RELATED: TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: CAN LAMAR REPEAT AS MVP?

Lastly, at 8:30 p.m. ET, another one of Jackson's five-touchdown games will be on display. In a Week 15 42-21 win over the Jets, Jackson threw for five scores of the third time in the 2019 season. He also broke Michael Vick's single-season rushing record during the contest. The night concluded with Baltimore clinching the AFC North, making it a perfect game all around.

Story continues

The Patriots-Ravens matchup will also be re-aired at 11:30 p.m. ET.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO SPORTS UNCOVERED

Jackson and the Ravens have their sights set on even bigger things in 2020. But until that season begins, it's always nice to relive the moments that made the quarterback's 2019 season MVP worthy.

Stay connected to the Ravens with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

How to watch the best games from Lamar Jackson's 2019 MVP season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington