How to watch the best games in college football this weekend

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell throws during a win over Michigan State on Nov. 6. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Each week, the Los Angeles Times’ national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough will help plan your Saturday game watch schedule by revealing the matchups he will have his eye on at each stage of the day’s slate.

Kegs and Eggs

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches the scoreboard during a win over Indiana on Nov. 6. (Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

No. 6 Michigan at Penn State, 9 a.m. (all times PST), Ch. 7

The Wolverines must win in Happy Valley to setup a massive home game against rival Ohio State Nov. 27.

No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor, 9 a.m., Ch. 11

The Sooners feel disrespected by the College Football Playoff selection committee. They can send a message here.

Mississippi State at No. 17 Auburn, 9 a.m., ESPN

Mike Leach in the morning? What could be more entertaining than that?

Fire up the grill

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett carries the ball during a win over Missouri on Nov. 6. (John Bazemore / Associated Press)

No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m., Ch. 2

Tennessee feels like it is surging under first-year coach Josh Heupel. Even competing with Georgia would further that momentum.

No. 19 Purdue at No. 4 Ohio State, 12:30 p.m., Ch. 7

The Boilermakers have taken down No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan State already. Are the Buckeyes their next victim?

Maryland at No. 7 Michigan State, 1 p.m., Ch. 11

The Spartans still control their own destiny in the Big Ten, but they’re not good enough to overlook the Terrapins.

Night game buzz

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan throws against Navy on Nov. 6. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 15 Mississippi, 4 p.m., ESPN

The Aggies took care of Auburn last week. A win here keeps them alive for the SEC West crown.

No. 9 Notre Dame at Virginia, 4:30 p.m., Ch. 7

The Fighting Irish better be ready for a shootout against Virginia gunslinger Brennan Armstrong.

No. 16 N.C. State at No. 12 Wake Forest, 4:30 p.m., ACC Network

The winner of this surprising November clash will take the driver’s seat in the ACC Atlantic division.

No. 25 Arkansas at Louisiana State, 4:30 p.m., SEC Network

Ed Orgeron’s Tigers nearly took down Alabama last week. He sure does thrive as an interim head coach.

After dark

Oregon running back Travis Dye runs with the ball against Washington on Nov. 6. (Stephen Brashear / Associated Press)

Washington State at No. 3 Oregon, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Story continues

The Cougars had a bye to prep for the Ducks. If they pull the upset, they assume control of the Pac-12 North.

Nevada at No. 22 San Diego State, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

The Wolfpack’s explosive offense meets the Aztecs’ stingy defense, and the winner likely takes the Mountain West’s West division.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.