Watch: The best catch of the football season has already happened

You can’t hope to control Ja’kayden Ferguson. You can only hope to contain the Kentucky Wildcats‘ commit.

Ferguson pulled off an incredible one-handed that some are saying is a ‘Moss’d’ moment last week at what was a stacked OT7 in Tampa, Florida. But first, some background on Ferguson.

A four-star wide receiver, Ferguson is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver out of Houston, Texas. Rivals ranks him as the seventh-best athlete in the nation and Texas’ No. 38 overall recruit.

He held offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, LSU, Miami, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas Tech among others.

His catch is certainly impressive, with Ferguson rushing above his coverage to make a one-handed touchdown catch. Even if it was in a 7-on-7 tournament, this was still a stellar display of athleticism.

(And truth be told, not a bad throw either…)

Check out this play:

Last year, Ferguson had 48 catches for 558 receiving yards with five touchdowns.

What an incredibly special athlete Kentucky is getting in Ferguson.

