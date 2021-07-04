WATCH: The best of Boston’s Marcus Smart’s defense and hustle plays in 2020-21
While he didn’t make an NBA All-Defense team in 2020-21 after earning First Team honors in the 2018-29 and 2019-20 seasons, veteran Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is still one of the league’s most dynamic, switchable backcourt players.
Able to guard 1 through 4 with situational success even against some centers, the Flower Mound native isn’t just the heart and soul of the Celtics roster, he’s often its last line of defense. A calf injury and his slow recovery from it in January likely impacted Smart enough to cost him the All-Defense nod, but there were plenty of instances of his usual grit and hustle to make a robust compilation of such plays from the 2020-21 season.
Watch the video embedded below put together by Celtics YouTuber Tomasz Kordylewski, who documented the Oklahoma State product’s best defensive and hustle plays from last season in the clip.
