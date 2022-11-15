WATCH: The best of Badgers in the NFL during Week 10

It was a monster weekend for Badgers in the NFL during Week 10 of the season. The usual cast of characters were at their best, as T.J. Watt gave the New Orleans Saints major problems in a 20-10 Pittsburgh Steelers victory, while Jonathan Taylor paced the Colts to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Taylor was back to himself after struggling with injuries for the first time in his young career. The two-time Doak Walker Award winner racked up 147 rushing yards on 22 carries to go along with a touchdown.

Jack Sanborn has been inserting himself as a starter with the Chicago Bears, and a made a few massive plays that are included in the highlight video posted by Wisconsin football’s main account. Check out the best from the Badgers during Week 10:

Our Badgers showed out on the big stage this weekend 🙌 🗓🔗: https://t.co/wiZPxY6K1U pic.twitter.com/LHDi2EDvXu — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 15, 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire