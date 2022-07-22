Watch: Bernhard Langer double-hits chip shot during Senior British Open

Bernhard Langer has hit his fair share of incredible shots during his Hall of Fame career. Yet during the second round of Friday’s Senior British Open, his chip shot near the ninth green is one he or the golf world won’t soon forget.

The 64-year-old was just off the green when he attempted to pitch a shot over a ridge and settle next to the hole. Shortly after he hit his shot, the ball ricocheted left after it struck his club a second time.

There is no penalty for Langer double hitting his golf ball, though it left him with a long par putt. He settled for bogey on the hole.

Langer sits tied for third at 5 under after two rounds at Gleneagles in Scotland, trailing leader Darren Clarke by three strokes.